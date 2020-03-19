State offers mortgage relief for some for 90 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Times are stressful right now and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is trying to eliminate some of the financial stress people may be under.
He announced Thursday morning that the state is imposing mortgage relief for 90 days. Mortgage payments will be waived based on financial hardship and if payments are waived, it cannot be reported to credit bureaus.
He announced there would be a grace period for people who want to modify their loans, there will be no late payment or online payment fees, and foreclosures will be postpone or suspended. In addition to mortgage relief, the governor said, fees are waived for overdrafts, ATMs and credit cards.
The governor also announced the all businesses must keep 75 percent of their workers at home. On Wednesday, the mandate was 50 percent. He’s also asking businesses to voluntarily keep all their employees in place.
Earlier Thursday, Cuomo said on CNN he is not going to impose martial law as he seeks to quell what he says is panic over the possibility of a New York City residents being told to shelter in place.
He said that he is “as afraid of the fear and the panic” as he is of the coronavirus.
Cuomo said he is fighting rumors that he is going to imprison people in their homes or that there will be “a roadblock around New York City.”
