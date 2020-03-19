Watertown offering city alerts and updates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The city of Watertown is releasing a notification system called Rave Alert to help officials relay information to the public during this time of concern.
The system will allow city officials to send out alerts and updates to those who sign up for them.
The city will be releasing information related to its governmental operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can sign up to receive text messages, email, and/or automated phone calls.
To sign up, visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=watertownny.
To receive only text messages, text ‘watpublic’ to ‘78015.’
