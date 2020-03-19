YMCA offering emergency childcare

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Family YMCA is providing emergency childcare to make sure healthcare and emergency personnel can continue to work during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Y said it's working with Jefferson County, school district leaders and healthcare providers to open restricted emergency childcare sites in Jefferson County.
Only children of workers in healthcare, emergency services and other essential personnel are eligible for emergency childcare, which will be provided at ten sites for children of school age and at the YMCA Daycare in Watertown for daycare-aged children.
Registration is on a need prioritized first-come first-served basis and space is limited.
To register contact the YMCA at 315-755-2005 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
See the full news release below:
