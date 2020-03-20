Bethel not guilty of attempted murder

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A jury in St. Lawrence County decided Friday that Timothy Bethel is not guilty of attempted murder.
Bethel, of Raymondville, was accused in a September, 2018 incident in which police said his car intentionally ran into a motorcycle. The two people on the bike included his ex-girlfriend.
Car parts, including the vehicle’s Buick emblem, were recovered at the scene. The next day, the car was located in a wooded area not far from the scene of the hit and run.
Police said their investigation determined Bethel was driver of the vehicle. According to police, the vehicle didn’t belong to Bethel, who didn’t have the owner’s permission to drive it.
Bethel’s lawyer argued it was an accident, not a crime.
But the jury found Bethel not guilty both of attempted murder and assault charges connected to the case.
