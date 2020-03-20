Capraras to temporarily close dealerships

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Caprara family-owned vehicle dealerships will temporarily close Sunday, another closing prompted by the COVID-19 crisis.
In a statement, brothers Charlie and Billy Caprara said "We do not make this decision lightly, as we are aware of the hardships this may cause for our team members.
“We stand with them during this difficult time, and are committed to everyone having a job to come back to when this passes.”
Closing are FX Capara Honda, FX Caprara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, FX Caprara Kia, and FX Caprara Harley-Davidson.
