Cindy L. Murray, 56, of Massena

Cindy was born on March 30, 1963 the daughter of Frank and Maryann Plourde) Donnelly. She attended Massena High school and graduated in 1981. She started as a Para-Legal after graduation and continued for 30 years. Cindy also was a bartender at the Casablanca and later at the Rusty Wheel. She enjoyed socializing and was often the life of the party. She could also be found playing bingo. She enjoyed the time spent with her family and especially grandchildren.