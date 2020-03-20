Cindy L. Murray, 56, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cindy L. Murray, 56, passed away on March 17, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of life will be held at a later date with the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, due to the ongoing Coronaviruse disease (COVID-19) mandatory guidelines, set forth by the NYS Department of Health and the office of the Governor of the State of NY.
Cindy was born on March 30, 1963 the daughter of Frank and Maryann Plourde) Donnelly. She attended Massena High school and graduated in 1981. She started as a Para-Legal after graduation and continued for 30 years. Cindy also was a bartender at the Casablanca and later at the Rusty Wheel. She enjoyed socializing and was often the life of the party. She could also be found playing bingo. She enjoyed the time spent with her family and especially grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children; Robert Donnelly of Massena; Elizabeth Murry and life partner Jody Gauthier of Massena; Brianne Kiliman and Jonnileigh Price both of Massena. Her grandchildren; Nicholas, Oliva, Ethan and Reagan Donnelly; Coulson, Chloie, Callie and Cooper Gauthier; Dilan Bullock and Ella Rose Shorette. Her two sisters, Penny Donnelly and companion Charles “Sonny” Eels, Pamela and husband Larry Monacelli both of Massena. Many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Frank Donnelly Jr. and a sister Tammy Reid.
Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.
