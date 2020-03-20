COVID-19 Friday night: the latest numbers, how it’s affecting north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in the north country Friday.
In Jefferson County, there remains one positive case of the virus.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith confirmed Friday the case is in the city, that the person didn't need hospitalization, and that the person is doing well with recovery.
There’s also one case involving a part-time Fort Drum worker who lives in the Albany area. That person was not tested in Jefferson County.
County Public Health said there were 46 negative results for the virus Friday.
Samaritan Medical Center, which launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing site Thursday, said 16 patients were tested Friday.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department said Friday that approximately 147 people have been tested. Of the 147 tests, 37 have come back negative, while 110 are still pending.
There are 16 people in quarantine in St. Lawrence County.
Lewis County Public Health said 31 people in the county had been tested as of Friday. There have been 6 negative results and 25 are still pending.
There are 35 people in quarantine.
In other COVID-19 news Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all employees of nonessential businesses must stay home. The new measures take effect Sunday evening.
We checked in with 3 local manufacturers Friday to see if their employees are still reporting for work.
Distilleries in the north country are making a change in their recipes and coming up with a product that’s in high demand right now. They’re making hand sanitizer and sanitary surface spray.
Watertown’s Knowlton Technologies has been asked if it can produce masks that could be used by healthcare workers to protect them from COVID-19.
Samaritan Medical Center is canceling some elective surgeries and procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic while hospitals in St. Lawrence County are making changes with new hotlines and clinics.
YMCA staff were trained Friday for Monday’s launch of emergency childcare.
Local groups are working to feed those who are hungry, which is a challenge during this outbreak.
