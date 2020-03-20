COVID-19 Thursday night: the latest numbers, how it’s affecting north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Jefferson County Thursday, as efforts to test for the illness stepped up.
26 tests are reported negative in the county, with 80 people in quarantine. The county has one confirmed case of the virus, plus one case involving a part-time Fort Drum worker who lives in the Albany area.
St. Lawrence County reports 86 people tested with 29 negatives and 57 tests pending. 15 people are in quarantine. St. Lawrence County has no confirmed cases; neither does Lewis County. (The number of cases statewide is over 4,100.)
The effort to test for the illness took a big step forward Thursday with Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown opening a “drive up” testing facility.
People getting tested probably won’t be coming from the office: Governor Cuomo raised the bar Thursday on how many workers must stay away from work from 50 percent to 75 percent.
The state labor Department is being flooded with unemployment claims. It’s having trouble keeping up.
If you’re a SUNY student, do you get a refund on your semester room and board? Short answer: yes. Long answer: they’re working on the details.
With school out and daycares shut down, one of the more vexing questions has been - who’s going to care for the kids of the nurses, doctors and other professionals trying to get us well and keep us safe? As of Thursday, arrangements are being made.
Do you have time or money to donate? Here’s one way to help: here’s another.
As retailers try to figure things out, many are closing, some are offering pick-up services.
One more thing you can’t do in Watertown: use a city playground.
Finally, a reminder of the good in us. Anonymous donors chipped in enough to send lunch to Samaritan Medical Center’s emergency room.
