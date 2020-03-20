Earnest T. Kramer, 92, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earnest T. Kramer, 92, formerly of N. Broad Street, passed away on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020 at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.
Earnest was born on November 25, 1927 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Marshall and Rosanna (Fricker) Kramer.
On September 10, 1955 he married Doris E. Scougal in Chester, Pennsylvania.
He attended The Salvation Army Officer Training School in New York City and went on to work as an Army Officer and Baptist Minister.
Survivors include six children, Kathleen Kramer and Nick Makreas of San Bruno, CA; Rosanna and Kenneth Regis of Fayetteville, GA; Elizabeth Metzger of Sisterville WV; Earnest Kramer II and Janet Evans Hertfordshire, UK; Evangeline and Paul Visocky of Everett, WA; and Jonathan Kramer of Hayward CA; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Earnest is predeceased by his wife Doris who passed away on September 1, 2016. He is also predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Kramer.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
