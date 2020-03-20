Going stir crazy? Then train like an astronaut, mimic space

By MARCIA DUNN | March 20, 2020

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — If you’re feeling isolated at home, try training like an astronaut.

That’s the inspirational advice from a public engagement specialist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Astronaut wannabe Rachel Zimmerman-Brachman said Friday that isolation is a lot like astronaut training.

This past week I've been connecting with other educators who are moving their work online. Rachel Zimmerman Brachman, an...

So she came up with a positive message and launched it via Facebook on Thursday: “Attitude is everything: I’m on an adventure in a confined space with a small crew for a long duration mission, with occasional space walks and resupply missions. Sounds like astronaut training to me.”

