High wind warning issued

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties.
It’s in effect until 8 p.m. in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The NWS says west winds are 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
The weather service says damaging winds will blow down some trees and power lines. Strong winds may damage tents and temporary outdoor structures.
Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
