Jefferson Community College adapts to changes during COVID-19 outbreak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College went on early spring break this week. Classes start back up March 30 via distance learning.
In a short amount of time, the college had to switch to teaching over the internet.
It also had to follow the governor's order that non-essential workers vacate campus.
College President Dr. Ty Stone is one of those working from home.
“I want them to know that the college and the great people I work with and work for are committed to make sure they still get a quality education even in this difficult time,” she said.
Dr. Stone points out remote learning will be online classes, but can include phone calls and sending things through the U.S. mail system.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.