Kimberly Sue Evans, 51, of Parishville

Kim is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Stephan Evans who she married on April 20, 1985 in Colton. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Bonnie and Andrew Polk of Mobile, Alabama and Megan Evans of Parishville; her grandchildren, Kaleb, Tristian, Trinity, and Korbin Polk; her mother and step-father, Sue and Ken Wiklacz; her sisters, Terri and Michael James of Watertown and Annette Evans of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.