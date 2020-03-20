Kimberly Sue Evans, 51, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kimberly Sue Evans, 51, passed away early Friday morning, March 20, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Kim is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Stephan Evans who she married on April 20, 1985 in Colton. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Bonnie and Andrew Polk of Mobile, Alabama and Megan Evans of Parishville; her grandchildren, Kaleb, Tristian, Trinity, and Korbin Polk; her mother and step-father, Sue and Ken Wiklacz; her sisters, Terri and Michael James of Watertown and Annette Evans of Parishville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, David Tyler on November 23, 2002.
Kim was born in Potsdam on April 27, 1968. She graduated from Colton-Pierrepont High School in 1985 and earned her LPN certification through BOCES nursing program. She worked as a LPN and respiratory therapist at the House of the Good Samaritan, Carthage Area Hospital, and Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She went on to finish her career at Dr. Schechter’s Dermatology Office.
Kim enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and friends. She was a talented and recognized artist who’s interests spanded from painting, sketching, sewing, photography, and crafting in general. In the spring and summer she could be found spending most days in her garden. She was most at home anywhere near water, and enjoyed vacationing with her family seaside.
A celebration of her life will be held for close family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or at https://hdsa.org/ or the Potsdam Humane Society at http://potsdamhumanesociety.org.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends and family are encouraged to send condolences to the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
