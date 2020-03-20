Local distilleries begin to make hand sanitizer, cleaning sprays

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Distilleries in the north country are making a change in their recipes and coming up with a product that's in high demand right now.
The liquid poured into bottles at Clayton Distillery was once bourbon, but with some grain alcohol added, it has become sanitary surface spray.
The spray can be used to clean homes and restaurants.
Distillery owner Mike Aubertine says they are working on making hand sanitizer too. He says the alcohol for it is made the same way as their vodka, but is mixed with aloe vera gel and hydrogen peroxide.
Aubertine says they will be able to make at least 14,000 bottles and about 3,000 of those bottles will go to first responders and people who need them the most in Jefferson County.
"It feels good that we can do something to help, you know, that it could actually save some people's lives," said Aubertine.
North country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk says Dark Island Spirits and Saint Lawrence Spirits will also be making hand sanitizer.
"I think that the fact that we've got these small businesses who saw a need, stepped up to the plate and were able to quickly innovate and react to the problem just really shows the character of these north county businesses and I love to see it," said
Walczyk (R. - 116th District).
While Clayton Distillery’s hand sanitizer will be ready in the coming days, the cleaning spray will be for sale Saturday.
