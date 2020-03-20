Mel’s Sports History: How Sugar Ray got his name

It’s time for another edition of Mel’s Sports History, where he gives us a little education on local sports milestones. In this edition, he looks at Watertown’s role in how boxing legend Sugar Ray Robinson got his nickname.
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On the corner of Starbuck and Henry is a building that houses P&M Construction. In its early life, the building was the Starbuck Arena. The late Carmen Basilio was familiar with the Starbuck Arena and a certain newspaper reporter who covered boxing.
You can hear from Basilio in the video, plus reflections from author Will Haygood, who penned the book, “Sweet Thunder: The Life and Times of Sugar Ray Robinson,” about how the legendary boxer got his nickname.
