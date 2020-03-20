Michael “Mike” Wayne Bailey, 62, of Oswegatchie

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michael “Mike” Wayne Bailey, age 62, of Oswegatchie, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake.
Arrangements with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Michael was born on October 30, 1957 in Charleston, WV to the last John Bailey and Connie Sue Jones. He worked as a landscaper and siding installer in Florida until becoming disabled. Having spent many years in Florida, Mike moved to New York nine years ago.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Teresa “Terry” Kerr and her large family, three children, Crystal Bailey, Melisa Staples and Michael Bailey, Jr., siblings, George, Lena and Debbie Bailey, and five grandchildren.
