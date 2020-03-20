Paid leave available for Jefferson County workers affected by COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paid leave is now available for Jefferson County employees personally affected by COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Board of Legislators came to a unanimous decision in favor of that in a special session Thursday night.
There are a few ways an employee could qualify for what the board calls COVID-19 leave.
At the top of the list is the need to self-isolate because they're showing symptoms, or self-quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
The legislation also covers employees taking care of family members affected by the coronavirus.
Chairman of the board Scott Gray says the paid leave helps county employees that have to isolate.
"The measure's to basically put them out of work, and to isolate them because they have to go through an isolation period. In order to do that, we have a measure in place that follows state and federal guidelines, which is paying people for the isolation," said Gray.
The COVID-19 leave keeps qualifying employees from having to use sick or vacation time.
The legislation will run through April 18.
