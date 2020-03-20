Peter R. Beckstead, 40, of Madrid

Upon his graduation from Paul Smith’s, he began working at St. Michael’s Private Catholic School in Brattleboro, VT. He was a very goal driven individual who loved his chosen profession. Peter was a much loved individual who cared very deeply about his friends and family. He loved summer because it meant barbecues, going to camp, making apple cider and finding fun ways to spend time outdoors with his friends and family, especially his three boys, as they were his pride and joy. Peter was known for his Secret Family Recipe Chicken, a Beckstead tradition, passed throughout the years from his grandmother to his father. His father, Ron, was very proud of Peter’s culinary skills and all his accomplishments.