Peter R. Beckstead, 40, of Madrid

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peter R. Beckstead, of County Route 30, passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 40.
Peter leaves behind his devoted family that he loved so much, wife Danielle Beckstead and their three children, Alex R. age 10, Lyndon J. age 6, and Nolan H., age 2. He is also survived by his sister Heather Montroy and husband Jody of Ogdensburg, NY, a nephew Brandon C. Montroy of Ogdensburg, NY along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Ronald J. and Linda M. (Geer) Beckstead.
Peter was born October 3, 1979 in Ogdensburg, NY and attended Madrid-Waddington Central School graduating with his class in 1997.
He was a graduate of Paul Smith’s College, a private college in Paul Smiths, NY where he obtained his associates degree in Hotel & Business Management. Upon graduation, he began his career in the food service industry on Hilton Head Island located in South Carolina. After a two-year endeavor, Peter returned to Paul Smith’s to obtain his bachelor’s degree.
Upon his graduation from Paul Smith’s, he began working at St. Michael’s Private Catholic School in Brattleboro, VT. He was a very goal driven individual who loved his chosen profession. Peter was a much loved individual who cared very deeply about his friends and family. He loved summer because it meant barbecues, going to camp, making apple cider and finding fun ways to spend time outdoors with his friends and family, especially his three boys, as they were his pride and joy. Peter was known for his Secret Family Recipe Chicken, a Beckstead tradition, passed throughout the years from his grandmother to his father. His father, Ron, was very proud of Peter’s culinary skills and all his accomplishments.
Peter and Danielle M. (Barbarito) were married on July 21, 2007 in Madrid, NY and welcomed their first son, Alex, in 2010. Peter was very excited to be a father and his pride for Alex was evident to all that knew them. He was very happy that he could continue the Beckstead name with his three sons and often would tease Danielle about it.
They returned to the North Country in 2006, where Peter took a position catering for St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY. In November 2007, he began his career with PACES at SUNY Potsdam as Manager of the Student Union Dining Court and remained with them until his passing.
A private viewing with services and burial to follow will be held in Madrid Cemetery for Peter and held at the convenience of the family. Services will be officiated by Terry Moulton.
The family expresses their heartfelt regrets that the services are not able to be open to the public due to the current restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus (Covid-19). The family is currently working on plans for a Celebration of Life tentatively scheduled for later this year where they will honor Peter and his love of all things summer. The celebration will be announced publicly and open to all that loved him.
Pallbearers to serve are Carter Moulton, Andy Moulton, Brian Moulton, David Dalton, Paul Dalton, Scott Beckstead, Derek Kingston and Joel Brown. Honorary pallbearers: Alex Beckstead, Adam Moulton, Bernie Moulton and Jody Montroy.
Family and friends are welcome share online condolences and memories of Peter by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
