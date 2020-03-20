Ralph A. Wicks, 70, of Harrisville

He enjoyed being outside, working in the woods, hunting, and fishing. He carried on the Wicks family tradition of teaching the younger generation how to make maple syrup. His “legendary” status; what will carry his memory on for so many was his love and talent for music. Throughout the years he surrounded himself with some of the most talented musicians forming lifelong friendships. He played in many bands, such as, Western Union, Axis, Little Bow, The Shoes, and most notable, The Blue Suede Shoes.