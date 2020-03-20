Samaritan cancels some elective surgeries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For pre-cautionary reasons, Samaritan Medical Center is canceling some elective surgeries and procedures to help preserve supplies, protect patients and staff from exposure, and to maintain hospital bed capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMC said it's following guidance and recommendations from the state Department of Health, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and American College of Surgeons.
Samaritan has worked with all its surgeons and has determined that all non-essential, non-life-threatening surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled for a later date and time.
Based on guidance from the American College of Surgeons, elective surgeries and procedures are broken into three tiers. All Tier 1 procedures will be cancelled – examples include annual colonoscopy screenings, carpal tunnel surgery, and dental.
Tier 2 elective surgeries and procedures, such as non-urgent knee or hip replacements, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and decided upon at the surgeons’ discretion.
All Tier 3 elective surgeries and procedures will continue as planned. These include cases involving cancer, trauma, and other highly symptomatic patients.
Following these stated guidelines will help Samaritan surgeons meet the needs of the surgical patients and conserve critical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) until the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes, the hospital said.
SMC said due to strict visitor restrictions, if a patient does have a surgical procedure that requires an inpatient hospital stay, in many cases this patient will not be able to have any visitors while they recover in the hospital. These regulations are in place by the state Department of Health and are for the safety of all patients and staff.
If a patient is having an outpatient procedure and no hospital stay is required, their support person will be able to wait in their car until the patient is able to go home.
SMC said its surgical services team will use their expertise to assist areas in need, such as the Samaritan COVID-19 Resource Line, 315-755-3100, and in its Community Coronavirus Testing Site.
If you have a question about your upcoming surgery or outpatient procedure, call your surgeon’s office directly to find out more.
