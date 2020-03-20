St. Lawrence County hospitals make big changes during pandemic

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County hospitals are making big changes due to coronavirus with new hotlines and clinics. Testing centers or drive-thru testing could come if needed.
At Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center a nursing advice hotline goes live Saturday at 7 a.m. Saturday. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
It's for those concerned they might have coronavirus, also called COVID-19.
“If you feel you're having symptoms similar to those with COVID-19, the nurse will then triage you and determine the appropriate spot for you to come and receive care,” said Richard Duvall, Claxton-Hepburn president and CEO.
A new respiratory clinic for those with COVID-19 symptoms was being set up Friday.
“Patients will be triaged and run through a series of tests and potentially tested for COVID-19,” said Duvall.
As of Friday, 147 COVID-19 tests had been administered in St. Lawrence County, 37 have come back negative and 110 are pending. No one has tested positive for the disease.
Patient visitations have been suspended at both Claxton-Hepburn and the three hospitals of St. Lawrence Health System. There are only very limited exceptions.
“All of the indicators, health indicators that are presented in the state of New York, lead us to believe that this is truly a pandemic,” said Duvall.
Claxton-Hepburn and other hospitals in the region are also talking about the possibility of COVID-19 testing centers separate from hospitals. Drive-thru testing could also be implemented if needed.
