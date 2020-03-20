TI Bridge restricts some vehicles due to high winds

THOUSAND ISLANDS BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Traffic restrictions are in effect for some vehicles trying to cross the Thousand Islands Bridge.
It's due to the high winds.
Commercial vehicles less than 60,000 pounds in gross vehicle weight will be stopped from crossing the bridge system.
Recreational vehicles, buses and enclosed empty trailers will also be prohibited from crossing until wind speeds reduce.
The restrictions are in place until further notice.
For more information and updates visit http://www.tibridge.com.
