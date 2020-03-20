A warm, rainy day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the first full day of spring and it will be warm for this time of year.
Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be rainy for much of the day. Downpours could be heavy and thunderstorms are possible.
It will be windy, with gusts at times from 40 to 50 miles per hour.
There’s a high wind advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday. An advisory for St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks will be from 2 to 11 p.m.
Higher elevations could see a little snow before precipitation wraps up Friday night.
Temperatures dip into the teens overnight.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny. Highs will be around 30 on Saturday and in the upper 30s on Sunday.
Highs will be in the 40s for much of next week.
