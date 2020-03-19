Warm and windy on Friday.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A warm front will move through early Friday morning, increasing the temperatures and the risk of showers and thunderstorms. Expect gusty winds overnight with lows in the lower 40′s.
Friday will start warm with highs in the middle 60′s. A cold front will will move through during the afternoon. Expect gusty winds, thunderstorms and falling temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40′s by the late afternoon. Lows will be in the lower 20′s.
The weekend will be sunny and cold. Highs will be in the 30′s, with lows in the teens.
