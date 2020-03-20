Watertown: city’s drinking water is safe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown is telling city residents that the city's drinking water is safe as concerns about COVID-19 mount.
Officials said people can continue normal use of tap water.
"We have staff and infrastructure in place to maintain water and wastewater service around the clock to help keep families healthy, clean and hydrated," said a news release from the city.
Officials pointed out the following:
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
- COVID-19 has not been detected in drinking water supplies.
- According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those used by the City of Watertown, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19”.
- The World Health Organization adds that the “presence of the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies and based on current evidence the risk to water supplies is low”.
- Hand washing using tap water is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. CDC and other health organizations recommend frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds each time.
The city also reminded residents to not flush paper towels, “flushable” wipes, napkins, tampons, cotton balls, dental floss or other substances down their toilets. Flushing non-biodegradable items can result in backups and overflows.
The city says it’s “prepared to continue providing water and wastewater service throughout this pandemic.”
