Watertown takes steps to continue CitiBus service

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown says it's taking a number of steps to keep its CitiBus service during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The city is working to keep employees and passengers safe by:
- Cleaning and disinfection of all CitiBus vehicles on a daily basis.
- Promoting spacing of passengers through altered seating arrangements where possible on buses.
- Promoting proper hygiene for passengers and employees.
- Doing intermittent disinfectant wipe down of loading rails during the course of the day’s trips.
Meanwhile, passengers are asked to follow Centers for Disease Control recommendations by:
- Staying at home when you feel ill, avoiding contact with others, especially if you have a cough, fever or are short of breath.
- Covering any coughs or sneezes
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Maintain distancing from other passengers as much as possible by leaving seating space open and spreading out within the cabin area.
The city says the transportation it provides is essential to many residents who rely on the service to reach work destinations, grocery stores and healthcare providers.
The city says it's committed to maintaining the service as long as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Watertown will continue to monitor the situation and make additional changes as necessary.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.