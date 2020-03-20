Watertown’s mayor: “We’re preparing for the worst”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith appeared on 7 News This Evening Friday to discuss COVID-19 and its effect on the city.
As a physician assistant, Smith said he understands and supports Governor Cuomo’s decision to keep most workers at home and close most businesses.
However, as a mayor, he says the drop in the city’s sales tax revenue will have a direct effect on the city’s budget.
“We’re preparing for the worst,” he said.
He also discussed Jefferson County’s one positive case of COVID-19, saying the person lives in the city.
Watch Smith’s interview above.
