Watertown’s zoo seeks donations to feed animals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is asking for donations of produce to feed its animals.
It takes, on average, 25 pounds of fresh produce (sweet potatoes are the most nutrient-rich) to feed the animals daily.
The zoo says it relies on admissions, memberships, educational program fees, and donations in order to operate and being closed for the time being will have a significant impact on its overall budget.
Donations of produce can be dropped off at the zoo's administration building side door during the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For large deliveries or for more assistance/questions, contact Debbie Bleier at 585-703-5130.
The zoo asked the community to consider a cash donation to help the zoo by visiting https://www.nyszoo.org/angels-for-animals/.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.