What does governor’s workforce mandate mean to local manufacturers?

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - We asked local manufacturers Friday if their employees are still reporting for work, given the governor’s order that 100 percent of the non-essential workforce stays home starting Sunday.
The Ox Paperboard mill in West Carthage is open for business.
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Hayward tells 7 News the plant is on the government's essential list and will remain in operation.
He says Ox products are at the base of the supply chain for necessary products that people use every day.
Hayward says from Tylenol, Motrin and many pharmaceutical packages to flexible food packaging and composite cans used in oatmeal to safety seal papers for food security, "You are never more than 10 feet from something we help make."
Ox has 9 plants in 7 states, with 450 workers. Roughly 70 people work in West Carthage.
Meanwhile, Alcoa, which operates a location in Massena, is applying for essential status.
"Aluminum smelters cannot be turned off for an extended period and easily restarted - if an interruption for more than four or five hours it would be very expensive to restart," a company spokesperson said in an email.
At ACCO Brands in Ogdensburg, union representatives say the company is running on a reduced workforce right now. The company manufactures office products.
