YMCA staff trains for launch of emergency childcare

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emergency childcare for Jefferson County starts Monday. In today’s world, it’s not a drive up and drop off event. There’s much more to it now.
This is the new face of childcare.
"Have you had contact with any person under investigation for COVID-19 in the last 14 days?"
It wears a mask and, rather than holding teddy bears, it carries a thermometer.
The YMCA of Jefferson County has pulled together an emergency childcare plan overnight and will start caring for school-aged children of medical workers - so long as they pass screening.
Parents will stay in the car to answer CDC questions, then children will have their temperature read before entering.
The last step of screening is a thorough hand washing.
"Starting on Monday it's going to be in 10 school buildings in 7 school districts, which would include Watertown, Carthage, South Jefferson, Indian River, Thousand Islands, Sackets Harbor, and General Brown," said Stephen Todd, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES superintendent.
Each location can take around 20 children.
Friday morning, YMCA staff were trained on how to do the screening process and brain stormed ways to keep kids busy while practicing social distancing.
"It's hard to keep a group of 20 children -for 12 hours- not from being on top of each other," said YMCA Chief Program Officer Steve Rowell.
Hard, but necessary. YMCA staff says they'll ensure kids of medical workers are safe and healthy.
"What they're doing to help combat this is huge, we just have to do what we have to do to help them," said Bridgette Gates, YMCA senior director.
To see if you are eligible, call 315-755-2005.
