Cuomo: state making plans for more hospital beds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is reviewing places to put new hospital beds, including New York City's main convention center and some state university campuses.
In a news briefing on the coronavirus Saturday, Cuomo saif the goal is to get hospital capacity up to 75,000 beds from around 50,000.
Cuomo disclosed there are more than 3,000 new cases of the virus statewide, just since Friday.
He said possible locations for temporary hospitals include Manhattan’s Javits Center, Stony Brook University and SUNY College at Old Westbury on Long Island and the Westchester County Center.
He said the hospitals would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.
