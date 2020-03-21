Earl W. Cole, 89, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earl W. Cole, 89, of Jane St., Clayton died peacefully 28 days after the death of his wife, Linda on March 20, 2020. He was under the care of his family and Hospice.
Due to the current health concerns, no calling hours or funeral will be held at this time. A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held at a time and date to be announced.
Donations may be made to the Clayton American Legion Post 821. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.