Eric J. Lucas, 50, of Montague

Eric grew up in Barnes Corners and Tug Hill was always home for him. He spent the last 10 years in Greencastle, PA with his most recent wife Angie Oberholzer and the boys, Lakin and Luke. He was owner and operator of his trucking company, A and E Lucas Trucking, LLC. and most recently Eric Lucas Trucking. He was a member of Greencastle American Legion Frank L. Carbaugh Post 373. He enjoyed being out on the road and being a loving Poppy to his grandchildren. Eric loved his children and spoke often about how proud he was of them.