Eric J. Lucas, 50, of Montague

MONTAGUE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eric J. Lucas, 50, formerly of Greencastle, PA died on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Dillon, SC.
Mr. Lucas was born on December 17, 1969 in Lowville, the son of Carlton S. and Ruth J. (Turner) Lucas. Eric attended Lowville Academy and joined the Army National Guard and was called up and served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm and received decorations, Army Lapel Button, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Marksman Badge(Rifle), South Asia Service Medal W/Bronze Service Star, Bronze Star Medal, and a Mechanic Badge. He remained in the reserves until 2005.
Eric grew up in Barnes Corners and Tug Hill was always home for him. He spent the last 10 years in Greencastle, PA with his most recent wife Angie Oberholzer and the boys, Lakin and Luke. He was owner and operator of his trucking company, A and E Lucas Trucking, LLC. and most recently Eric Lucas Trucking. He was a member of Greencastle American Legion Frank L. Carbaugh Post 373. He enjoyed being out on the road and being a loving Poppy to his grandchildren. Eric loved his children and spoke often about how proud he was of them.
He was once married to Penny LaVancha and is survived by their children, David O. (James) Lucas of Ft. Drum; Jonathan R. (Ashley Lennox) Lucas of Lowville; Mindy S. (Jonathan Aubin) Lucas of Copenhagen; Erica J.M. (Michael) Duffer of Chesapeake, VA; Jacob M. (Madyson Bennett) Lucas of Croghan; and Zachary Taylor of Kingston, OK; his eleven grandchildren; his mother Ruth of Rodman; his siblings, Linda (Bob) Sharlow of Wellesley Island, Joanne Lucas of Rodman, Russell Lucas; Rick (Sue) Lucas; Lori (Don) Vincent all of Barnes Corners, Randal (Teresa) Lucas and Jeff (Brandy) Lucas all of Adams Center; his brother-in-law, Jack Bush of Brantingham; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eric is predeceased by his father, Carlton S.; his siblings, Rodney Jay Lucas and Susan E. Lucas Bush.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family has decided to wait and announce calling hours and spring military burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Barnes Corners at a later date. A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
