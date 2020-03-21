Harlow R. Wood, 81, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harlow R. Wood, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
Funeral services will be scheduled later in the spring and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Harlow was born in Watertown on March 6, 1939, the son of Curtis and Mertice (Shaw) Wood and attended school in the Evans Mills area.
He married Frances Marcellus on November 23, 1957 at Antwerp Episcopal Church.
The couple were involved with dairy farming since 1957 and have been on the Teall Road since 1967. Harlow also worked several years at Deferiet paper mill and then Rushmore paper mill in Natural Dam.
Harlow enjoyed the outdoors, hunting on the farm, tending to the cattle, or riding his four wheeler. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially visits from his sister Sharon and niece Melissa Woods Edwards, and he was a life member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge.
Harlow is survived by his daughter Catherine and Marvin French of Alexandria Bay, his son David Wood and his companion Sherri Jo Petrie of Antwerp, his two grandchildren Eric and his wife Chrystal, Alyse and her companion Antwan, 4 great grandchildren Jada, Harrison, Tiana, and Trevon. He is also survived by his sisters Sharon and Kevin Hall, Beverly Roux, Madeline Sepko, several nieces and nephews. Harlow is predeceased by his wife Frances, two sons Vincent Wood and infant son Curtis Wood, a sister Helen Collet, 2 brothers Harley and Hollis Wood, and a niece Mandy.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.