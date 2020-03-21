Jefferson County closes buildings to public, as of Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County administrator Robert Hagemann announced Saturday that the main county buildings at 175 and 195 Arsenal Street and the county highway department on Route 190 will be closed to the public as of Monday.
“We are making this decision with the health and well-being of our residents, our family and our community in mind,” Hagemann said in a statement.
The county will continue to make services available, over the phone or by email or on-line, depending on the service.
Here’s the list, as provided by the county:
Code Enforcement - Contact 315-785-5130 or codeenforcement@co.jefferson.ny.us
Community Services - office staff may be contacted by phone- 315-785-3283 email- (Behavioral Health) truetten@co.jefferson.ny.us or aruperd@co.jefferson.ny.us . (Early Intervention/Preschool) ljubac@co.jefferson.ny.us
All behavioral health agencies in Jefferson County will continue to provide services as long as possible during this emergency and community members who need assistance should contact their respective agency. Any Jefferson County resident experiencing a crisis should contact the 24 hour Crisis Response line at 315-782-2327 or call 911.
County Clerk – Contact: 315-785-3312 and leave a message. Will process DMV and real estate transactions received through the mail, and real estate transactions received through E-recording system. DMV operations are available online as per NYS. Check FaceBook page for further details.
District Attorney - Contact 315-785-3053. If you have a question about a traffic ticket please visit our website at co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/DistrictAttorney. All other traffic questions may be directed by email to traffic@co.jefferson.ny.us. NO traffic questions will be handled via the phone.
Dog Control - Contact: 315-779-5900 or countyshelter@co.jefferson.ny.us
Elections – Contact 315-785-3027; Fax 315-785-5197
Human Resources - Can be reached by phone at 315-785-3147 or email jchr@co.jefferson.ny.us ALL CIVIL SERVICE EXAMS will be postponed and rescheduled. Notice will be provided on the specific exams and their rescheduled date as the information becomes available. You may still apply for exams online.
Insurance - Contact 315-785-3206; or for Self-Insured Workers’ Compensation 315-785-3155
Office for the Aging - Phone appointments only Main Line 315-785-3191; NY Connects Line 315-785-5081. Please visit co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/OfficefortheAging for programs and other information. Additional information can be found on our FaceBook Page: Jefferson County Office for the Aging and NY Connects.
Chris Ingersoll - Director cingersoll@co.jefferson.ny.us
Louise Haraczka - Deputy Director louiseh@co.jefferson.ny.us
Planning Department - Contact 315-785-3144 or mbourcy@co.jefferson.ny.us
Probation Department - Contact 315-785-3065 email: probation@co.jefferson.ny.us Click on red COVID-19 banner at co.jefferson.ny.us for more information.
Public Defender - Schedule appointments with attorneys telephonically, and anyone who has questions or wishes to contact the office contact (315) 785-3152 or email jcpublicdefender@co.jefferson.ny.us.
Real Property Tax Services - Contact 315-785-3074 or roxanneb@co.jefferson.ny.us
Treasurer – Tax payments can be mailed to: Jefferson County Treasurer, 175 Arsenal Street, Watertown NY 13601. Online payments: go to co.jefferson.ny.us/departments/CountyTreasurer, choose Forms/Tax Payments, and see link for online Tax Payments. Please make sure the tax map # or 911 address is put in the ID # section so your payment can be appropriately identified.
Contact 315-785-3055 to receive proper amounts owing, or send questions to treasurer@co.jefferson.ny.us.
Veterans Service Agency - Contact 315-785-3086 or tneibacher@co.jefferson.ny.us
