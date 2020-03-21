Marcia “Marcy” A. Bizub, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marcia “Marcy” A. Bizub, 72, of Northland Estates, Watertown, passed away at home peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Marcia was born on December 18, 1947, in Watertown, daughter of Illa Swan and at the age of 11 she was adopted by Michael Bizub. She attended Watertown High School.
She worked at Greenwood Buick in the service department, the Carriage House Cadillac in the parts department, Saturn of Watertown as Parts Manager and she retired from Davidson’s Automotive where she worked in the parts department.
Marcia was a riding instructor and stable manager at Limestone School of Horsemanship from 1971 to 1979.
She enjoyed reading, bowling, softball, fishing, movies and most of all camping with all of her friends. She was a member of the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp.
A special thank you to Brenda O'Connor and Linda Simpson for their love, care and compassion they have extended this past year.
Marcia is survived her partner Kathy Matteson, two brothers, Robin Bizub of Arkansas, Francis (Nila) Bizub of Watertown, two nephews, Stephen Hall and Wayne Hall II, and Kathy’s daughter and son in law, Michelle (Troy) Nickles of Theresa, and her grandchildren, Justin Wise, Jacob Wise, Dillan Nickles and Jenna Nickles.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Lakeside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
