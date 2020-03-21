North country adapts: Canton to hold ‘virtual’ meeting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In big ways and small, the north country is adapting to life with COVID-19.
Take the village of Canton, for instance. Virtually all north country cities, towns and villages have closed their offices to the public and cancelled meetings, If meetings are still going on, they’re closed to the public.
Canton mayor Michael Dalton announced Saturday that its next village board meeting, set for Monday, has been pushed back a week, to March 30 at 6:30 PM. Here’s the interesting part: it won’t be an in-person meeting.
Instead, the village plans to conduct a virtual meeting, and the public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet, smartphone or land line.
In a statement, Dalton said they’ll make details about how to join available on the village web site - www.cantonny.gov - and through the local media.
Canton, like other parts of government, is also making other changes.
From Saturday’s press release:
Pursuant to the Governor’s work reduction orders, 100 percent of non-essential Village employees are working from home. Employees doing work that is considered essential to the safe and necessary operations of the Village and to our response to the COVID-19 emergency, including public safety and public works, are being scheduled to work in shifts that ensure a safe work environment and recommended social distancing.
