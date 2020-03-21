Number of COVID-19 cases grows statewide; still no cases in Lewis County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of COVID-19 cases in New York state grew by 3,200 in one day, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
The total number of cases is now 10,356, with more than half the cases in New York City.
The north country continues to have one confirmed case involving a Watertown resident, and one confirmed case involving a part-time Fort Drum employee who lives in the Albany area.
Lewis County was the first north country county to update its COVID-19 statistics Saturday, and continues to report no confirmed cases. 32 people are under “precautionary quarantine,” while 33 people have been tested, with 11 negative results and 22 tests still pending.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.