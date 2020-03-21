Paul E. Wall, 93, of Ogdensburg

Paul was born on November 2, 1926 in Huntington West Virginia, a son of the late Edwin & Lulu (Nida) Wall. He attended Huntington School and enlisted in the US Navy during WWII in 1943. He was stationed in the South Pacific on the USS Willmarth. Following his honorable discharge he married Isabelle Lundy on July 4, 1946 at St. Mary’s Church in Rochester.