Paul E. Wall, 93, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul E. Wall, age 93 of Ogdensburg passed away on Friday (March 20, 2020) at the United Helpers Nursing Home with his family by his side. Services will be held privately for his family at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Surviving are his children Victoria (Donald) Barry of Watertown, Gregory (Phyllis) Wall of Ogdensburg, Douglas (Michelle) Wall of Phoenix, AZ, Paula (David) Forsythe of Lisbon, David (Shona) Wall of Ogdensburg; 8 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews & cousins.
His wife Isabelle “Tubby” Wall predeceased him in 2019.
Paul was born on November 2, 1926 in Huntington West Virginia, a son of the late Edwin & Lulu (Nida) Wall. He attended Huntington School and enlisted in the US Navy during WWII in 1943. He was stationed in the South Pacific on the USS Willmarth. Following his honorable discharge he married Isabelle Lundy on July 4, 1946 at St. Mary’s Church in Rochester.
During his career he worked at the former Diamond Match Company in Ogdensburg for six years, then for Alcoa International in Massena for the next twenty seven years. He retired in 1989.
Paul was a former member of the VFW and enjoyed his summer camp, hunting, fishing and watching the NY Yankees. Memorial contributions can be made to VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.