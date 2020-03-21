Ralph W. Walker, 77, of Felt Mills

Ralph was born on November 9, 1942 in Georgia, son of Ralph and Margaret Walker, he attended Black River High School. Following school he entered the US Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged following 21 years of service and received a Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Medal, Vietnam Service, Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal as well as the Republic of Vietnam Cross with Palms.