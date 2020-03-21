Ralph W. Walker, 77, of Felt Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ralph W. Walker, 77, of 30668 Crowner Ave., Felts Mills, NY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Ralph was born on November 9, 1942 in Georgia, son of Ralph and Margaret Walker, he attended Black River High School. Following school he entered the US Army and served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged following 21 years of service and received a Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Medal, Vietnam Service, Medal, National Service Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal as well as the Republic of Vietnam Cross with Palms.
Upon returning home he worked at the Honda Shop as a registered motorcycle mechanic, he then went to Fort Drum SMA and retired from the Fort Drum Airport in 2000, where he was an aircraft refueler.
He married Maureen Dalton, the couple was married for many years. He then married Jill Stiefel on May 12, 1917 in Alexandria Bay at the Vietnam War Memorial.
He enjoyed reading, watching cooking shows and was an avid Nascar and motorcycle racing fan. Ralph was also a Lifetime Member of the Carthage VFW.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Jill M. Stiefel -Walker, Felts Mills, a son and daughter in law, Shawn (Denise) Walker, Kingston, NY, a step son, Derek (Katie) Stiefel, Hampstead, NC, two grandsons, Ryan and Brandon Walker, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, a sister Rebecca Walker and a brother, Elmer Walker predeceased him.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. It was his wish to be cremated and have no calling hours or funeral service.
Donations may be made to the Black River Ambulance Squad or Felts Mills Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
