Still a need for donations, blood drive continues in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dozens of donors didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic keep them from giving blood in Watertown Saturday.
Maureen Cean was donating her blood, like she’s done in the past. She says the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped her.
And it hasn’t stopped the need for blood donations either.
“People are still having surgery. People are still having accidents. Nothing has changed," said Cean.
Cean had company at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. Church member Bob Gorman says all spots were spoken for at Saturday’s blood drive with the American Red Cross.
“This blood drive had enough slots for 33 people, although they are taking walk-ins. And they were solid booked," said Gorman.
The Red Cross took extra measures to combat the Coronavirus concerns. Donors had to get their temperature taken at the door.
Cean says she sees the reason for more screening.
“Somebody might be beginning to spike a temperature, and not really feel under the weather at all,” said Cean.
Gorman says Saturday’s blood drive wasn’t always part of the Red Cross’s plan, and it came about because of a phone call.
“We were called last week, and said, ‘we’re in trouble, we don’t have enough sites. Will you allow us to come in?’ I was very proud of our leadership for saying ‘yes, we’re going to have this blood drive,’" said Gorman.
Cean says she hopes fear won't stop people from donating.
“I felt completely safe. And, I hope that other people will feel safe and come out and donate as well," said Cean.
While the world is changing in response to COVID-19, the need for blood stays the same.
