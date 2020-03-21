A sweet drive-thru idea, a Brownville maple shop opens up

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 concerns may have shut down Maple Weekend this year, but that hasn’t stopped one Jefferson County ranch from selling its sweets.
Massey Ranch in the Town of Brownville opened up its maple shop as a drive-thru.
People place their order outside, and it’s all put together and brought out to them.
Ranch co-owner Meghan Massey says customers aren’t allowed into the shop, that’s a precaution brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Massey says with the help of public reach out, the drive-thru started rolling.
“I got lots of phone calls, text messages, private messages on Facebook, everyone wanted me to open up. I have to, of course, the safety of my children and family, and we decided to do a drive-thru,” said Massey.
Massey says the drive-thru is only temporary, but she expects it will be up and running through the weekend.
