Thousand Islands Winery opens drive thru option for customers

ORLEANS, N.Y. (WWNY) -Thousand Islands Winery is thinking outside the box to keep business moving.
The Winery opened a drive thru on Wednesday since it temporarily had to shut down it’s tasting room.
President of the winery, Steve Conaway, says to order all you have to do is pull up and press a button.
“All the confusion went away. The costumers are staying right in their car. People are having fun with the idea and the concept, it’s sort of a new concept,” said Conaway.
Conaway says people can also order pick-up 15 minutes ahead of time online.
