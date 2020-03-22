Alexander John Roundpoint, 65, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Alexander John Roundpoint, 65, of 19 McDonald Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday evening, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Alex was born December 15, 1954 in Cornwall, the son of Shirley Roundpoint and the late John Nolan. He was raised on Cornwall Island by his grandparents, the late Mitchell and Annie (Jocko) Peters. He attended schools on Cornwall Island and Cornwall. On June 18, 1983, he married Betty McDonald at St. Regis Catholic Church.
Alex was a truck driver with Lafarge Concrete, Roundpoint Construction, and NYS Department of Transportation until becoming disabled. He served his community as a Mohawk Council District Chief for Kawehnoke in the 90’s and a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department. Alex strongly supported youth sports in the Akwesasne community, was instrumental in the construction of the Anowarakowa Arena, was honored as an inductee into the Ontario Lacrosse and the Akwesasne Lacrosse Halls of Fame in 2005, and was awarded the Presidents Cup in 1995 and 1997 for leading the Akwesasne Thunder Lacrosse Team into championships.
He genuinely loved sports, whether it was playing, coaching, or watching his grandchildren play. Golf, lacrosse, hockey, and softball were his favorites, as well as a good card game of Ace to King. He was an avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and NY Yankees. He was also a member of the Akwesasne Death Benefits.
Alex is survived by his loving wife, Betty; his daughters, Jessica (Tavian) and Whitney (Kevin); a chosen daughter, Leighann McDonald (Stevie); his grandchildren, Adeline, Xander, Dominik, Julian, Brendan, and SJ; his mother, Shirley Jacobs; his stepmother, Judy Nolan; and his godchildren, Karley Cree, SJ Thomas, and his grandson, Xander.
He is also survived by his siblings, Daniel Jacobs, Cheryl Jacobs, Clarissa Rorabeck (Donald), Tamara Salinas (Jerry), Peter Jacobs (Kimmy), Paul Jacobs (Tiffany), Amanda Jacobs, Patty Ann Nolan, and John “Skip” Nolan; his wife’s siblings, Sheila and Bud Hill and Alex McDonald; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brothers, Mike and Butch Jacobs; his mother and father-in-law, Daniel and Loveday McDonald; and his sister-in-law, Molay McDonald.
Due to the current restrictions of the COVID-19, all services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Alex’s family greatly appreciates your warm thoughts of kindness and support at this difficult time and respect the privacy of the services. A Memorial Mass and Memorial Meal celebrating his life will be held after the restrictions have been lifted and will be announced at that time.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where you are encouraged to share memories and condolences with his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com
