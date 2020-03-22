Alexander John Roundpoint, 65, of Akwesasne

Alex was a truck driver with Lafarge Concrete, Roundpoint Construction, and NYS Department of Transportation until becoming disabled. He served his community as a Mohawk Council District Chief for Kawehnoke in the 90’s and a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department. Alex strongly supported youth sports in the Akwesasne community, was instrumental in the construction of the Anowarakowa Arena, was honored as an inductee into the Ontario Lacrosse and the Akwesasne Lacrosse Halls of Fame in 2005, and was awarded the Presidents Cup in 1995 and 1997 for leading the Akwesasne Thunder Lacrosse Team into championships.