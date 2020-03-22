Attorney General: let everyone vote by absentee ballot

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s Attorney General said Sunday that anyone who is eligible to vote in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary should be able to do so by absentee ballot.
Democrats are scheduled to vote April 28. In addition, there are several village races in northern New York which were delayed from last week to the 28th by Governor Cuomo.
Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement that she is proposing all eligible voters receive absentee ballots, which would allow them to vote without going to a polling place.
As the law now stands, absentee ballots can only be used by someone who can’t vote on election day for one of a specified number of reasons, and COVID-19 spread is not one of them.
Voters shouldn’t have to choose between their health and the right to cast a ballot,” James said.
“If we act now, we have more than a month before the presidential primary and numerous special elections across our state to take action and ensure every eligible New York voter receives an absentee ballot."
James’ call today for automatic absentee voting goes further than what some local municipalities have already done by ensuring that every eligible voter in the State of New York is automatically sent an absentee ballot for the upcoming election, instead of just giving them an option to vote by absentee ballot.
Automatically sending out absentee ballots would not require the state to alter the statewide application by adding a “public health emergency” option, and would avoid the possibility of leaving polls open for voters to vote in person on Election Day — potentially further spreading the virus and risking public health, according to the statement from James.
James said her proposed change would require an executive order from Governor Cuomo suspending certain election laws.
