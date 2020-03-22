Barbara Jean Papineau, 81, of Massena

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Papineau, 81, of 98 Liberty Avenue, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020 at the Highland Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Barb was born May 3, 1938 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Harold and Florence St. Germain. She married Lawrence Papineau in 1954 and he predeceased her in 1966.
She was a devoted mother and homemaker to her 5 sons, Wayne and Jackie Papineau of Hogansburg, Peter Papineau of Mannsville, James and Cynthia Papineau of Hoganaburg, Larry Papineau of British Columbia, and William Papineau of Syracuse. She is also survived by 3 generations of grandchildren including her grandson, James Jr. (Angel) Papineau of Massena.
She was predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.