COVID-19 Saturday night: the latest numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The illness is spreading in New York State, but some - not enough, but some - help is on the way.
It’s becoming the norm; Governor Cuomo’s 11 AM briefings produce much of the day’s coronavirus news. As noted above, New York now has more than 10,000 cases, which is bad, but the state is starting to find some supplies of masks and ventilators, which is good.
And in the north country, no new cases were reported in Jefferson County, still no cases in Lewis County. (We didn’t hear from St. Lawrence County Saturday.)
There is everyday heroism going on; people turned out in force at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown to donate blood Saturday.
On the government front, Jefferson County closes the door on public access to its buildings, while the village of Canton takes public access online.
And north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik weighs in on the need for more medical supplies.
Finally, tomorrow is Sunday, but church is cancelled most everywhere. That said, many churches are taking to Facebook or YouTube or the like to deliver the good word.
