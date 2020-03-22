COVID-19 Sunday: Lewis County reports no confirmed cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County has once again reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In a statement Sunday morning, Lewis County Public Health reported a total of 35 people have been tested, with 15 negative results and 20 results pending.
29 people are in precautionary quarantine.
As of Saturday, Jefferson County continued to report one confirmed case of the illness. Fort Drum has also reported a case. Updated numbers from St. Lawrence County weren’t available.
