COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country got its second (or third, depending on how you count) case of COVID-19 Sunday.
An employee of Carthage Area hospital tested positive for the illness. That’s the second positive test for a Jefferson County resident, and the third overall, when you count a part-time worker at Fort Drum who lives in the Albany area. Lewis and St. Lawrence counties still have no confirmed cases.
At his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo said hospitals need to quickly add beds - a lot of beds - and he called on the federal government to take over the business of getting masks, gowns and ventilators made
Even though it feels like everything has stopped, it hasn’t. We have a primary election coming up in New York, and the question arises: how do people vote, which after all involves crowds, without getting sick? One possible answer.
As the crisis continues, people need to be fed. So do animals. Can you help?
St. Lawrence County schools have begun to work out the question of child care for emergency workers - doctors, nurses, first responders.
Finally, something we can all use more of right now - a noisy, happy gathering. It was one Watertown church’s workaround to the problem of how to gather and worship, without putting a lot of people close together.
