WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald E. DeNardo, 69, of Watertown, NY, passed away March 19, 2020 at his home.
Born on September 20, 1950, in Watertown, NY, son of Joseph and Pauline (Bovee) DeNardo, he attended Watertown High School. Following school he entered the US Army and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on October 6, 1971.
Donald worked on Fort Drum for many years. Music was Don’s life. He was a gifted musician who mentored many musicians for his love of music. He was a kind person with a big heart and a great sense of humor. He also enjoyed socializing with old friends whom he stayed in contact with and new friends and family. He enjoyed camping and sports and the frustrating NFL Buffalo Bills. He will be sadly missed by all, rest in peace.
Among his survivors are his brother, Gary DeNardo of Richland, NY; a sister, Jo Ann DeNardo; and two nieces and a nephew.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. Services will be for immediate family only due to the corona virus regulations that are continuously changing that limit funeral home operations and protocol as well as services.
There will be a graveside memorial service at Brookside Cemetery to be held at a later date once all bans of the pandemic are lifted. Thank you for your understanding.
Donations may be made to the Watertown SPCA 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
